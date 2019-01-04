Why Virgil van Dijk Was (Probably) Left Fuming With Dejan Lovren at the End of City Defeat

Virgil van Dijk and his Liverpool teammates were left crestfallen last night as they saw their impressive Premier League unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Manchester City.

But, it wasn't just the result that left the Dutchman furious at the final whistle, as van Dijk could be clearly seen remonstrating to his centre-back partner Dejan Lovren after the Croat misfired a ball into the box late in the game.

Disappointed to suffer our first defeat of the @premierleague this season, but we keep going!🔝💪 pic.twitter.com/UefD9iIcJF — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 4, 2019

The Mirror note that in the 95th minute, Lovren picked the ball up on the halfway line and had the opportunity to float the ball into the Man City box for one last time, as his side looked to salvage what would have been a hard-earned point.

However, the self-proclaimed best defender in the world failed to deliver an accurate pass and van Dijk, who was acting as a number 9 at the time, was left remonstrating with his teammate.

Since Joe Gomez fractured his leg last month, Jurgen Klopp has called upon the World Cup finalist to plug the gap left by the Englishman. However, despite finding the net in their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle, Lovren has been unable to emulate the near-impermeable partnership that Gomez mustered with van Dijk.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The pair clearly weren't on the same wavelength once more on Thursday night, as van Dijk was left expostulating with Lovren at the final whistle following the Croat's inaccurate pass.

The result saw Man City cut Liverpool's lead atop the Premier League to just four points with 17 games left to play. With Joe Gomez set for a lenghty spell on the sidelines, Dejan Lovren is likely to play a major role in Liverpool's title challenge and he will be desperate to strike up a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.