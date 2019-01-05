Arsenal Delayed for FA Cup Game Against Blackpool After Home Fan Climbs Bus in Protest

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Arsenal have already encountered problems ahead of their FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool, as a home fan sat on the club's team bus to prevent it from leaving their hotel. 

Blackpool fans are believed to have scheduled a number of demonstrations in response to their controversial owner Owen Oysten, both ahead and during the game at Bloomfield Road, although one fan has started proceedings much earlier. 

As reported by The Telegraph, a Blackpool fan perched himself on top of the Premier League

side's team bus outside their hotel, with Lancashire Police and a replacement bus called to the scene. The Gunners were eventually able to leave, but behind schedule.  

In what is a televised game against Arsenal, which set to kick off at 17:30 GMT, between 20-30 police officers are set to be stationed inside the ground to prevent any planned protests spilling onto the field. 

Supporters of Blackpool have already made a statement against the club's owners, after the club sold less then 3,000 tickets for the game, while average attendances have dipped to below 4,000 as relations between the club's hierarchy and fans continues to worsen. 

Even Blackpool supporters group 'The Muckers' have given their backing to any 'non-violent'

protests, stating: "We are calling on all Blackpool fans to make their feelings known towards the owners in a non-violent but direct way. We will be present and encourage people not to enter the pitch, which we would condemn."

Lancashire Police however have released their own statement ahead of the game, which reads: "Anybody entering the field of play without permission will be committing criminal offences and will be dealt with appropriately."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)