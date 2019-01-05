Chelsea Growing Frustrated at Bayern's 'Aggressive' Negotiations With Callum Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Chelsea are concerned by Bayern Munich's negotiation tactics with Callum Hudson-Odoi as the German side have third bid turned down by the Blues.

The teenager has been the subject of one of the biggest transfer sagas in the January window so far with Bayern having three bids turned down by Chelsea for him - the latest offer believed to be around £30m.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Reports have stated that Chelsea value the Englishman at around £40m and are holding out for their initial asking price, although the Blues are growing increasingly unhappy with the way Bayern have approached negotiations. 


According to the Daily Mail, chiefs at Stamford Bridge believe that the German club have been overly aggressive in their efforts to sign the youngster.


The Blues are concerned that the club have been in direct contact with Hudson-Odoi and his family - who also act as his representatives - despite transfer regulations stating that a club cannot have direct contact with players until the selling team grant permission for the discussions to take place; usually after a fee between the two clubs have been agreed.

Although it is believed Chelsea won't file a formal complaint regarding the matter, it is thought that they are growing increasingly impatient with Bayern as negotiations continue.

There has been widespread interest in the 19-year-old across Europe in recent months given the success fellow English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have enjoyed since their moves to the Bundesliga.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi believes he can have a similar impact and is said to be keen on a move to Bayern, but Chelsea remain reluctant on letting him go. Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has insisted that he is in fact not for sale and revealed (via The Independent) that the club are trying to tempt the forward in signing a new five-year deal with the London club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)