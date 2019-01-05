Jean-Clair Todibo's Entourage Deny Agreement With Barcelona Despite Interest From La Liga Champions

The entourage of Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo have denied that any formal agreement is in place for him to join Barcelona this summer, but confirmed the Spanish champions are interested.

The 19-year-old has attracted the interest of some of Europe's biggest teams including Barça, Real Madrid and Manchester City, with his reputation only being enhanced due to his performances in Ligue 1 this season.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

It had been reported that the Catalan side had sealed to signing of Todibo, but French media outlet L'Equipe are instead that associates close to the starlet have denied that an agreement is already in place for him to move to Camp Nou.

Despite quashing talk of an agreement, those close to the French Under-20 international did confirm that they were aware of Barcelona's interest in Todibo, with the reigning La Liga champions appearing to be the front-runners for his signature.

The publication has also reported that should Todibo leave Toulouse, he wishes to play as a central midfielder rather than as a central defender, where all ten of his Ligue 1 appearances have come this season, highlighting both his versatility and confidence to play in numerous positions across the pitch.

Bonne victoire de la part de l’équipe contre la Norvège, pour bien finir cette semaine en sélection 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/UYOWmEo4C5 — Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) November 21, 2018

As mentioned previously, Todibo has made ten Ligue 1 appearances for Toulouse in what is his debut season for the club, which has featured high and lows, as the defender was sent off after just 36 minutes in his third game, although scored his first senior goal just three games later in a 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais.