Juventus Open Contract Talks With Massimiliano Allegri Amid Manchester United Interest

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to open contract negotiations with manager Massimiliano Allegri, in reaction to growing interest from Manchester United. 

Allegri is entering his fifth year as Juve boss, and is looking to add a fifth Serie A title on the bounce to the Old Lady's trophy cabinet. The Italian has also led the club to two Champions League finals during his tenure, losing to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017. 

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

After Jose Mourinho's sacking midway through his third season, the Manchester United hot seat has recently become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager, and after winning his first four games the Norwegian has made no secret of his desire to keep the job permanently. 

Mauricio Pochettino remains United's prime target, but the likes of Allegri and Antonio Conte remain on Ed Woodward's shortlist. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are keen to tie Allegri down to a new deal. His current contract expires in 2020, but the top brass at the club see Allegri as part of their future plans. 

"Allegri? I'm sure he will remain, he is the best coach possible for Juventus," said club sporting director Fabio Paratici. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)