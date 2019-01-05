Juventus Open Contract Talks With Massimiliano Allegri Amid Manchester United Interest

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to open contract negotiations with manager Massimiliano Allegri, in reaction to growing interest from Manchester United.

Allegri is entering his fifth year as Juve boss, and is looking to add a fifth Serie A title on the bounce to the Old Lady's trophy cabinet. The Italian has also led the club to two Champions League finals during his tenure, losing to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

After Jose Mourinho's sacking midway through his third season, the Manchester United hot seat has recently become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager, and after winning his first four games the Norwegian has made no secret of his desire to keep the job permanently.

Mauricio Pochettino remains United's prime target, but the likes of Allegri and Antonio Conte remain on Ed Woodward's shortlist.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are keen to tie Allegri down to a new deal. His current contract expires in 2020, but the top brass at the club see Allegri as part of their future plans.

"Allegri? I'm sure he will remain, he is the best coach possible for Juventus," said club sporting director Fabio Paratici.