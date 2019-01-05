Liverpool's Dutch Youngster Set for Call Up to Reds Senior Squad for FA Cup Clash With Wolves

January 05, 2019

Liverpool Under-23 star Ki-Jana Hoever could be in line for his first senior appearance for the club in Monday's FA Cup Third Round clash away against Wolves, having been promoted to train with the Reds' first team squad.

The Dutchman joined the Anfield club in the summer from Ajax and has impressed, making 12 appearances in all competitions (five each in the UEFA Youth League and Under-18 Premier League, and two in Premier League 2) and is set to be involved for the Reds' trip to Molineux, according to The Times' correspondent Paul Joyce.

The 16-year-old, who turns 17 in just under two weeks' time, was also on the radar of Liverpool's rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, but made Anfield his destination, after successful attempts by the club's chief scout Barry Hunter - the man who also played a pivotal role in bringing Joe Gomez to the Reds from Charlton Athletic.


With the recent departure of Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth on loan, the Reds are in search of another right-back option as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the talented Dutch Under-17 defender, could be next promising talent to emerge from Melwood and provide the solution.


The defender has helped to keep five clean sheets overall this campaign and has been on the losing side just once this season for the Reds.

He is a versatile defender and despite naturally playing at right-back, he has previously played as a centre-back. His last outing in that position saw him keep a clean sheet as the Reds thumped Napoli 5-0 in their last match in Group C to progress into the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League.


Jürgen Klopp is set to rest several of his first team regulars in a bid to prioritise the Premier League title this campaign, which could see Hoever included in the fixture, but the youngster may be involved with the Under-23s, who are also in action as they take on Tottenham Hotspur's counterpart on Monday.

