Rafa Benitez Responds to Midfielder Isaac Hayden's Request to Leave Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has given his verdict on Isaac Hayden's situation at Newcastle United, as the midfielder looks to leave the club in the near future.

Hayden has been with the club since 2016 after joining from Arsenal, and was a key member of the team that won promotion to the Premier League. The 23-year-old has now, however, expressed a desire to leave St. James' Park so as to be closer to his infant daughter.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As reported by the Shields Gazette, the club are aware of Hayden's wishes. "It’s been difficult, but the club have known for six months what the situation is, and there have been a few conversations already," Hayden said.

“We’ll just see what happens over the next few weeks. “As far as I’m concerned, I just get on with my job in training, and whenever I’m called upon, I try my best.”





Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has spoken to Hayden regularly about his situation. “I know what he thinks, because I was talking with him during the summer and now, but we will try do what we have to do – the best for the team and the best for everyone,” said the Spaniard. "He’s training well, he’s working hard, he’s professional."

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

Hayden has made eight league appearances for Newcastle this season, and he could be involved even more depending on how far Ki Sung-yueng goes in the Asia Cup with South Korea.





Asked whether Hayden could leave in January, Benitez replied “He’s in the squad, so that is the main thing.”