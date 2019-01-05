Wolves Strike Loan Agreement to Sign In-Form Chelsea Forward Tammy Abraham

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Wolves are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old forward has spent the first half of the season on loan at Aston Villa and has been in fine goal scoring form for the Championship side, scoring 16 goals in 20 league appearances.

That outstanding form has seen Abraham attract recent interest from the Premier League, not least from Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had apparently been keen to recruit the striker on a permanent basis but, according to Sky Sports, a loan deal with Chelsea is close to agreement.

Having made a strong start as one of the surprise packages of the Premier League this term following their promotion from the Championship last season, Nuno’s side are apparently keen to secure attacking reinforcements to solidify their position in the top flight.

Raul Jimenez has largely been burdened with the role as Wolves’ regular focal point in attack, with a lack of any real depth beyond the Mexican in the central striking position.

That has led the Molineux outfit to pursue a deal for Abraham, following the England international’s barnstorming first half of the season in the Championship.

It is said that Wolves had preferred to secure a deal for the in-form attacker on a permanent basis, though parent club Chelsea have apparently refused to sanction such a deal.

Instead, Wolves are now on the verge of securing Abraham on a loan deal which would see the striker’s spell at Aston Villa cut short.

Abraham has previously enjoyed successful loan spells with Bristol City and Swansea, though he is yet to be handed an extended run in Chelsea’s first team.

Another positive temporary move, this time in the Premier League with Wolves, could prove to be the final hurdle for Abraham to finally become the leading striker that Chelsea have lacked under Maurizio Sarri this season.

