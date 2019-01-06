FA Cup Roundup: Fulham & Leicester Suffer Embarrassing Exits Whilst Man City & Watford Progress

January 06, 2019

There were upsets aplenty in the second set of FA Cup third round fixtures on Sunday, with plenty of big names falling to lower league opposition.

The day started with a huge upset at Craven Cottage, where Premier League strugglers Fulham were humbled by League Two outfit Oldham Athletic. The Cottagers put themselves into the driving seat through Denis Odoi, but the visitors pulled a goal back through Sam Surridge and both sides went into half-time all square.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Fulham had a penalty of their own in the second-half, but Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his spot kick saved by Oldham keeper Daniel Iversen. That miss proved to be crucial as Callum Lang notched a late header to put his side into the hat for the fourth round.

If it's any consolation for Fulham, they weren't the only Premier League side to fall to League Two opponents. Leicester were defeated 2-1 by a resilient Newport County in the day's late kick-off. 

Newport struck first through Jamille Matt and held firm right up until the 80th minute when Rachid Ghezzal looked to have earned a replay for the Foxes with a fierce equaliser. However, just minutes later, Paidrag Admond netted a penalty to boot Leicester out.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The other two Premier League sides in action, Manchester City and Watford, both avoided embarrassment and cruised through with ease. City put in a rampant display to dispatch Rotherham 7-0, with Phil Foden amongst the scorers, whilst Watford navigated non-league side Woking, thanks to goals from Will Hughes and Troy Deeney.

Elsewhere, Barnet became the only non-league side to progress to the fourth round when they upset the odds to defeat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. Shaq Coulhirst was Barnet's hero, scoring a 21st minute penalty to secure the victory.

The two all-Championship affairs also ended in surprise results as league leaders Leeds United were defeated 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers and Millwall scored two late goals to come from behind to beat in-form Hull City.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Finally, Doncaster Rovers booked their place in the fourth round with a 3-1 win over Preston North End, rounding off a day packed full of classic FA Cup shocks.

Scores
Fulham 1-2 Oldham Athletic
Manchester City 7-0 Rotherham United
Millwall 2-1 Hull City
Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers
Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Leeds United
Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet
Woking 0-2 Watford 
Newport County 1-0 Leicester City

