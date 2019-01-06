Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Monday's FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers will come to soon for injured duo Joe Gomez and Joël Matip, and has outlined his intentions to rotate his side for the match.

The Reds have emerged from a grueling festive period in a relatively strong position, and are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League table and through to knockout stages of the Champions League after playing 11 matches in just under six weeks. Liverpool faces Wolves in the FA Cup on Monday - a competition it hasn't won since 2006.

Speaking ahead of the third round tie, Klopp revealed details of his plans for the match, and told the club's official website: "[Joe Gomez is] getting better, it’s getting better, but he is not yet involved. Joël is maybe a bit closer, I’m not sure, but hopefully he moves completely normal. We have to see how the bone healing is.

"That’s always how it is when something [has] broke, but from his movements it looks nearly normal. But there are still a few days to go until we can have them in team training, until Joël is ready for contact, which for a center half is pretty important. Until then we will make all the fitness work."

Turning his attention for squad rotation, Klopp said: "(Simon Mignolet) will play, of course. I can say Alberto (Moreno) will play as well, there is no doubt about that. He has to play, that’s clear. Yes, we have to (make changes). That’s clear. We came through the intense period now somehow OK, but of course we have to make changes.

"How many I don’t know, but we have to. There is no chance for anything else.”

