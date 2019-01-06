WATCH: Barcelona's Luis Suárez Scores Insane Volley vs. Getafe

Suárez connected on an impressive, special strike on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
January 06, 2019

Luis Suárez reminded the world why he's considered one of the most special strikers in the world with a thunderous volley against Getafe.

Barcelona led 1–0 in the 39th minute of Sunday's contest, when Suárez connected with the ball as it fell back to the pitch near the edge of the box. The Uruguayan laced one of the most impressive goals of the year.

The goal marked Suárez's 12th goal of the La Liga season, second-most in the division behind teammate Lionel Messi, who scored his 16th goal in the 20th minute.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)