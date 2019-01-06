Luis Suárez reminded the world why he's considered one of the most special strikers in the world with a thunderous volley against Getafe.

Barcelona led 1–0 in the 39th minute of Sunday's contest, when Suárez connected with the ball as it fell back to the pitch near the edge of the box. The Uruguayan laced one of the most impressive goals of the year.

OMG SUAREZ WHAT A STRIKE pic.twitter.com/ss8E9FGkMA — ㅤㅤً (@LFCVinz) January 6, 2019

The goal marked Suárez's 12th goal of the La Liga season, second-most in the division behind teammate Lionel Messi, who scored his 16th goal in the 20th minute.