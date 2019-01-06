Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town Set to Battle it Out for Serie A Midfielder Miha Zajc

Both Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Empoli's Miha Zajc, and the midfielder's agent has now added further fuel to the fire.

Zajc has made 19 appearances for Empoli so far this season, contributing two goals and three assists. However, whilst these numbers look underwhelming, his performances have attracted interest from the Premier League.

These Premier League links were confirmed by the player's agent on Saturday, making the move seem even more likely.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Zajc's agent said: “It is true that at least two Premier League clubs have shown interest in Miha.

"The profile of a player like him in England is increasingly sought after because he brings unconventional solutions and added value to the team. In my opinion, the speed with which Miha perceives football is ideal for the Premier League. But the market has just begun…"

Whilst it has not been confirmed who the two Premier League teams are, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that both Newcastle and Huddersfield have enquired over the availability of Zajc.

The Terriers and the Magpies have struggled for goals so far this season, scoring a combined total of just 28 league goals as things stand. Therefore, their interest in a creative, attacking midfielder would make sense.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Zajc put up some impressive numbers in Empoli's promotion campaign last season, scoring eight goals and laying off a further 14 assists for his teammates. At just 24-years-old, the Slovenian playmaker is still learning his trade and will be expected to improve.

As a relatively low-profile name, Zajc is also unlikely to command a large transfer fee which suits low-spending Huddersfield and Newcastle perfectly.

However, should a bidding war be sparked for the Slovenian's services, Newcastle would be expected to come out on top with the backing of Mike Ashley.

Bottom of the table Huddersfield face a Premier League crunch match on Saturday as they face fellow strugglers Cardiff City in what will be seen as a six-pointer. Newcastle, meanwhile, have the unenviable prospect of a trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea.