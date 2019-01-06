Niko Kovac Insists Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi Would Make 'Immediate' Impact at Bayern Munich

January 06, 2019

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has revealed that he believes Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi would be able to make an instant impact at the Bundesliga side.

Bayern have been intensely pursuing the 18-year-old, who has struggled for game time with Chelsea, since the opening of the January transfer window. They have reportedly made several bids for the winger, the latest of which was said to be worth over £30m, as they try and tempt Chelsea to part ways with Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking to the press, Kovac admitted that he believes Hudson-Odoi would be able to make an instant impact at Bayern. He is quoted by the Metro as saying: "Hudson-Odoi? With [sports director] Hasan Salihamidzic, we have a duty to change the team and especially to rejuvenate it.

"If a young player is good, his age does not matter to me. We are looking for young talents who can bring us things immediately.

"He is the same age as [Jadon] Sancho, who has been very successful.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"That we all know and watch these players is completely normal. If and when anything happens, it will be [Salihamidzic] who does that. He is in charge of transfers."


Hudson-Odoi was afforded just his third start of the season in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The 18-year-old was one of Chelsea's standout performers, setting up both goals for Alvaro Morata as he looked consistently dangerous throughout the game.

Fans of the Blues have been calling for Hudson-Odoi to be given more chances with the senior side, with the likes of Willian and Pedro attracting the frustration of the supporters for a series of lacklustre performances.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, both the senior wingers, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, currently face a period on the sidelines through injury, which could gift plenty more minutes to Hudson-Odoi. 


His impressive display against Forest will undoubtedly have given manager Maurizio Sarri something to think about, and he may opt to field Hudson-Odoi during Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

