Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Man Utd Will Train in Dubai to Prepare for Three Huge Clashes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that his side are set to prepare for three huge upcoming fixtures by heading for warm weather training in Dubai.

The Red Devils have an eight-day break before their next game after their FA Cup clash with Reading, which United won 2-0 on Saturday. They next face a Premier League showdown against Tottenham at Wembley next Sunday.

🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as @ManUtd manager:



🏟 5 Games

✅ 5 Wins

🤝 0 Draws

❌ 0 Defeats



⚽ 16 Goals Scored

🥅 3 Goals Conceded

🧤 2 Clean Sheets



🎶 Ole's at the wheel... pic.twitter.com/HVm8xWVOs6 — SPORF (@Sporf) January 5, 2019

Colossal encounters with PSG in the Champions League and a league clash with old rivals Liverpool also lie in wait for United next month. As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the United boss said: “We’ve not conceded in open play yet in either of the five games [since Solskjaer took charge].

“But still we’ll have to stop conceding chances. We need to use this week well to work towards that game [against Tottenham] but also towards Paris Saint-Germain, we’ve got Liverpool in February.

“You just don’t make it for the Tottenham game, we prepare for this one, we prepare for when we play the bigger and better teams.

This is not Football Manager and it's only Ole Gunnar Solskjær's fifth game in charge. Of course he's going to be a bit hesitant to make wholesale changes. He also needs to raise Lukaku and Alexis's fitness levels. Give him time. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 5, 2019

“When you got down to Cardiff in the first game it’s never easy. At home you’re expected to beat Bournemouth and Huddersfield, never easy games.

“We’ve lost points before, I’ve played in games here that we’ve lost. There are no easy games in the Premier League.

Yesterday's second goalscorer, @RomeluLukaku9, talks to #MUTV about a change of scenery for #MUFC with this week's training camp in Dubai... pic.twitter.com/E7Ce8fDi7J — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2019

“Newcastle away, I thought that was a professional performance. Today [against Reading], it’s never easy when you make nine changes but we still won.

“Of course, Spurs away, Wembley, that’s a proper test. We’re looking forward to that one. That will give me more of a reference for where we are against the top boys.

“We’re not happy talking about fifth, sixth or fourth in a year or two. The club needs to move on and move up the table.”