Pulisic Revels in 'Dream' Chelsea Move But Is '100%' Focused on Borussia Dortmund Until Summer

Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic has claimed he's excited to play for the Blues in the Premier League next season, but has reiterated that he's focusing on his campaign with Borussia Dortmund until he joins the Blues next summer.

The USA international completed a £58m move to Chelsea earlier in the month, but was immediately loaned back to the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season. The 20-year-old winger became surplus to requirements at BVB following the eye-catching displays of Jadon Sancho, and the club opted to cash in on Pulisic as his contract was set to expire in 2020.

Discussing his plans for the rest of the season, via Sky Sports, Pulisic said: "It's good now that it's out and people know about my future, but I'm really excited I have the chance to be here for the rest of the season. The only thing I can say is I hope people understand my decision and I also hope they understand that I am here 100 per cent and very focused to finish out the season with Dortmund. I am really excited.

"It's a really good time for me and I have had an amazing five years in Germany. It's been incredible and I am so thankful for that. It's been a dream of mine (to play in the Premier League) and I am really excited for this move and I feel like it was just the right time for me. I've seen their style of play.

Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing their new star in action, and will be hoping for big things from the second most expensive outfield signing in the club's history. The youngster already has 23 caps for the USA senior side, and boasts the ability to play on either wing, making him a versatile option for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

