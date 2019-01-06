Pulisic Revels in 'Dream' Chelsea Move But Is '100%' Focused on Borussia Dortmund Until Summer

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic has claimed he's excited to play for the Blues in the Premier League next season, but has reiterated that he's focusing on his campaign with Borussia Dortmund until he joins the Blues next summer.

The USA international completed a £58m move to Chelsea earlier in the month, but was immediately loaned back to the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season. The 20-year-old  winger became surplus to requirements at BVB following the eye-catching displays of Jadon Sancho, and the club opted to cash in on Pulisic as his contract was set to expire in 2020.

Discussing his plans for the rest of the season, via Sky Sports, Pulisic said: "It's good now that it's out and people know about my future, but I'm really excited I have the chance to be here for the rest of the season. The only thing I can say is I hope people understand my decision and I also hope they understand that I am here 100 per cent and very focused to finish out the season with Dortmund. I am really excited.

"It's a really good time for me and I have had an amazing five years in Germany. It's been incredible and I am so thankful for that. It's been a dream of mine (to play in the Premier League) and I am really excited for this move and I feel like it was just the right time for me. I've seen their style of play. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I've always appreciated how they've played football, and it's really nice how they play now, with their new coach. It fits me very well."


Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing their new star in action, and will be hoping for big things from the second most expensive outfield signing in the club's history. The youngster already has 23 caps for the USA senior side, and boasts the ability to play on either wing, making him a versatile option for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

In other news, Cagliari are believed to have set a hefty €50m asking price for their tenacious midfielder Nicolo Barella, amid reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Napoli. With Cesc Fàbregas set to leave Stamford Bridge this month, Sarri is thought to be eager to secure a replacement, and the Italian ace is believed to be top of his wish list.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)