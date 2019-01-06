Real Madrid Line Up Move for Promising Porto Defender Eder Militao to Boost Struggling Back Line

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up a move for promising Brazilian defender Eder Militao.

The 20-year-old has continued to impress for Porto this season, having emerged as one of the finest young defenders in Portuguese football in recent times.

Militao is a versatile player, capable of playing either at right back or in the centre of defence, whilst he is also able to fill in as a holding midfielder. According to MarcaReal Madrid scouts have tracked the defender in recent weeks, with an eye for a potential move.

It is said that Los Blancos have picked up positive scouting reports on Militao, with the club impressed by both the defender’s personal and professional personality. 

Moreover, the former Sao Paolo star has been compared to former Madrid star Pepe, with similarities in his style of play.

Militao’s sharp reading and anticipation of the game, as well as his courage in defending, are all said to be key assets in the Brazilian’s game.

Having only arrived in Portugal from his native Brazil last summer, Militao has so far featured in 12 league games, five Champions League matches and three cup apperances for Porto. 

Though his spell with the Portuguese side is still in its early phases, the defender is already established as a regular in Porto's starting XI.

Los Blancos would reportedly be required to fork out around €50m in any successful bid to lure Militao away from Porto.

The European champions are enduring a tough campaign under Santiago Solari and currently sit fifth in the La Liga table, seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

With an ageing group of stars and injury troubles hindering Madrid’s defensive efforts this term, the signing of a player of Militao’s potential and versatility could be a highly useful boost to the struggling Spanish giants.

