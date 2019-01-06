Spurs Set Target to Finally Open New Stadium in March With Clash Against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be ready to finally play in their new stadium within the next couple of months, with the club targeting their clash against Crystal Palace on March 16th as the grand opening day.

The £1b project has seen the north London side in limbo since the beginning of last season, when they began their temporary residency at Wembley Stadium. Fans were hopeful that they would start the 2018/19 in the new 60k-seater arena, but a series of delays and issues with safety concerns delayed the project continually throughout 2018.

According to the Sun, Spurs are now hoping to have finally secured a date for their opening match at the stadium, with March 16th being cautiously pencilled in. However, the report notes that this is also the scheduled weekend for the FA Cup sixth round, and both sides could still potentially be in the competition, after they progressed from the third round on Saturday.

The report speculates that as Spurs' consecutive home fixtures against Newcastle United and Leicester City respectively are both set to be televised by Sky, it may be the case that the club in fact plan to open even sooner than March. Regardless of whether it be in February or March, Spurs and their followers will be desperate to finally start life in their dazzling new home.

I’m no @ChrisCowlin but loved first visit to #spursnewstadium today. View for the next few years is awesome. Incredible place. Acoustics amazing. Cannot wait to see and hear it rocking in coming months. pic.twitter.com/uMMADkrWFm — Tom Reynolds (@tom_reynolds1) December 27, 2018

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the exact date of the club's big move, the side appear to have been unaffected on the field, and are currently sitting comfortably in third in the Premier League table after a strong start to the season. While a title challenge might be a stretch, it could be argued that Champions League qualification is well within their reach.

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed he's unlikely to make any new signings in the January transfer window. The club didn't sign a single player in last summer's transfer window, but the former Argentina ace has said that he's happy with his squad and that it would be 'difficult' to do any business before the end of the season.