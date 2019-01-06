Trent Alexander-Arnold Urges Liverpool to Take Inspiration From Manchester City's Title Rally

January 06, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold has suggested that Liverpool can take inspiration from Manchester City’s emphatic Premier League title success last term, as the Reds attempt to dethrone the champions this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently lead City by four points at the top of the league, though the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side last week has taken some of the steam out of Liverpool’s title charge.

Defeat at the Etihad cost the challengers their unbeaten start to the league campaign, but Alexander-Arnold has insisted that his side must pick themselves up and take note of City’s 100 points haul last term. As quoted by FourFourTwo, the defender said: “Every defeat hurts.

“But losing to City is really hard because we’ve been on such a long unbeaten run. We’ve had a lot of wins this season and we were dreading this moment.

“In the back of our minds, we knew we would lose a game eventually because football is like that.

“But City lost their unbeaten record at Anfield last season – and at the same time of year – and they responded by going on another long run of winning games.

“That’s what the top teams do and it’s what we’ve got to do. Listen, this is a bitter one to take. What we’ve got to do is get better and move forward.

“We don’t let one defeat ruin our season.”

Liverpool take a break from their title challenge as they return to FA Cup action with a trip to face Wolves at Molineux on Monday.

The competition provides an opportunity for Liverpool to secure their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp, having yet to claim any silverware since the German’s arrival at Anfield in 2015.

Despite the FA Cup providing a potential distraction for the Reds amid their title challenge, Alexander-Arnold has insisted that Liverpool will take the competition seriously.

“We’re going there [Molineux] to win,” the full-back added. “It’s not a free hit against Wolves. It’s a chance to win a trophy – and everyone at Liverpool wants to win things.

“We want to win. It becomes a habit.”

Liverpool have not won a major honour since their League Cup success in the 2011/12 season, and Alexander-Arnold has insisted that it is the players’ responsibility to fire the club back among the silverware.

“Liverpool is a great club with a massive history, and the players who are here now must carry that responsibility,” the 20-year-old added.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“We haven’t won a trophy for a few years. It’s been too long, really, for a club like this. But it is what it is. We can only try to do our bit and add to that history.”

