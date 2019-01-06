Unai Emery Hails Arsenal Youngsters and Reveals Transfer Plans After FA Cup Victory Over Blackpool

January 06, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised his side's young players as the Gunners comfortably beat Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

A brace from 19-year-old Joe Willock in the first half, and a late third from fellow academy product Alex Iwobi rounded off a professional performance from the Premier League side.

With Emery ringing the changes for the clash, the Spaniard was quick to hail the contributions his young players made in the victory.


Speaking after the game, Emery told Arsenal's official website: "We mixed the experienced players in the squad and in the first 11 with some young players like Willock, like Eddie Nketiah and also Ainsley and I think it's a good combination, because they can show us they are progressing with the team. 

"The most important is with the passion, they work hard and be concentrated when they need to help again today. And then, I am very happy with Willock and also with Eddie. Eddie had three good chances to score, but the most important is to create these chances. Willock scored and I think it's good for them and for us."

Emery also revealed the club were looking into signing one or two players in the January transfer window, but remained coy over the potential arrival of Barcelona midfielder Dennis Suarez.

The Arsenal boss added: "I think the club is working for the possibility to bring in some players who can help us during this next four months of competition. It’s a different situation. If the transfer market can help us find a centre back, the possibility to bring them in is not easy because we also have Mavropanos coming back from injury. 

"If we have the possibility to sign some important players, we can do it. At left or right wing, perhaps one player can help us in this position. We will only sign players who give us quality."

