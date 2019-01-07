Everton Boss Silva Hits Back at Allardyce Claiming Ex-Toffees Manager Has 'Nothing Important to Say'

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Everton boss Marco Silva has hit out at the club's former manager Sam Allardyce, after the veteran coach previously suggested the team's attractive new style of football would ultimately be their downfall.

The Toffees have struggled to find consistency under Silva this season, with their performances ranging from one extreme of quality to the other. With the Premier League campaign now past the midway point, the side's inconsistencies have seen them slip to 11th in the table, having picked up a modest 27 points from 21 matches.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Addressing Allardyce's criticisms, via the Mirror, Silva came back fighting with some barbs of his own, stating: "We need to look if these people love this club. If some people have another agenda, don’t want good results, just instability within our club, they are not worth listening to,” he said of Allardyce."

“OK he (Allardyce) is one colleague, one coach as well. Maybe if it is David Moyes I would listen because he did something really important at this club. But in this case it is not important at all. We have to look for what is important for us as a club. This club needs stability, our players need some stability, confidence, our fans need that too."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Silva's side ended a dismal run of one win in eight matches last weekend, when they edged past League 2 leaders Lincoln City in a 2-1 FA Cup win at Goodison Park. While the victory wasn't the most convincing, Silva will hope it will act as a catalyst to boost his side, ahead of what looks set to be a fiercely fought contest for Europa League qualification.

In other news, the spokesperson of former Everton star Wayne Rooney has released a statement regarding the player's arrest for public intoxication in the USA last month. It was claimed that Rooney's behaviour was promoted by the joint consumption of prescribed sleeping pills with alcohol, an error which saw the D.C. United ace fined over $100.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)