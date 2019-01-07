Arsenal vs. Man United Headlines FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw

The fourth-round draw took place immediately following Wolves' ouster of Liverpool and yielded a clear headlining matchup.

January 07, 2019

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round has taken place, as Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United face a trip to Arsenal in the round's headline tie. 

Elsewhere Tottenham face a trip across London to face Crystal Palace, while Manchester City host Burnley. 

The draw featured the 32 teams who advanced from the third round, as six Premier League sides bowed out, including leading-leader Liverpool, while Southampton and Newcastle face replays before their fate can be decided. 

The draw can be seen in full below: 

Swansea City vs Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United
Shrewsbury or Stoke vs Wolves
Milwall vs Everton
Brighton vs West Brom
Bristol City vs Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley vs Derby County or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn vs Watford
Middlesbrough vs Newport County
Manchester City vs Burnley
Barnet vs Brentford
Portsmouth vs QPR
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

If round three was anything to go by, then we can expect to see some shocks. The romance of the cup saw Newport County, Gillingham and Oldham all surprise the football world with wins against top tier opposition, and they will look forward to the opportunities to keep the dream alive and advance to the last 16.

Ties will take place between Friday 25th and Monday 28th January. 

