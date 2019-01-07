The fourth-round draw took place immediately following Wolves' ouster of Liverpool and yielded a clear headlining matchup.
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round has taken place, as Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United face a trip to Arsenal in the round's headline tie.
Elsewhere Tottenham face a trip across London to face Crystal Palace, while Manchester City host Burnley.
The draw featured the 32 teams who advanced from the third round, as six Premier League sides bowed out, including leading-leader Liverpool, while Southampton and Newcastle face replays before their fate can be decided.
The draw can be seen in full below:
|Swansea City
|vs
|Gillingham
|AFC Wimbledon
|vs
|West Ham United
|Shrewsbury or Stoke
|vs
|Wolves
|Milwall
|vs
|Everton
|Brighton
|vs
|West Brom
|Bristol City
|vs
|Bolton Wanderers
|Accrington Stanley
|vs
|Derby County or Southampton
|Doncaster Rovers
|vs
|Oldham Athletic
|Chelsea
|vs
|Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
|Newcastle or Blackburn
|vs
|Watford
|Middlesbrough
|vs
|Newport County
|Manchester City
|vs
|Burnley
|Barnet
|vs
|Brentford
|Portsmouth
|vs
|QPR
|Arsenal
|vs
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|vs
|Tottenham Hotspur
If round three was anything to go by, then we can expect to see some shocks. The romance of the cup saw Newport County, Gillingham and Oldham all surprise the football world with wins against top tier opposition, and they will look forward to the opportunities to keep the dream alive and advance to the last 16.