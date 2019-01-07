Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Describes Potential Loan Move for Phil Foden as 'Impossible'

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed claims that teenage prospect Phil Foden could be loaned out in January, describing a possible move as 'impossible'.

The 18-year-old delivering a superb performance in City's 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup, capping off a fine display with his first goal at the Etihad.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After seeing Foden net his first goal in front of his home supporters, Guardiola was quick to put down any suggestion that a potential loan move away could benefit the England Under-21 international.


The City boss said (as quoted by The Independent): "Phil Foden loan? No way, impossible, he is going to stay with us many years.

"I think the guys who come from the academy and train with these guys, they learn every day, more than I can say. The rhythm increases. If he plays, it is because we believe he can play. It is not because he is a Manchester City fan or a nice guy, no, it is because we believe he can do it."

A lifelong City fan, Foden labelled his goal as a 'dream come true', and vowed to keep impressing when given the opportunity to do so.

He said: "The plan was to finish it first time but I was a little bit off balance so I tried to take a touch. So I think it was my knee, so I kneed it in. Luckily it went in. They all count and it’s a dream come true scoring at the Etihad, so I’m buzzing. My Mum and Dad came and I was happy for them to see my first goal.

“You get your games in the cup and any time a young lad gets an opportunity you’ve got to shine and show the manager – that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m getting a lot of games and enjoying it a lot."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)