Real Madrid Make 'Initial Contact' With Tottenham Over the Signing of Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid have made 'initial contact' with Tottenham as they hope to prise star man Christian Eriksen away from the club, in a reported £100m deal.

The reigning European champions have thought to be long-term admirers of the Dane along with Spanish rivals Barcelona, however, it appears Los Blancos are leading the race for Eriksen's signature and are currently 'preparing their offer'.

According to The Independent, Madrid are planning a drastic overhaul of their ageing squad in the coming years, with Eriksen and Chelsea's Eden Hazard at the forefront of their long-term plans.

It is understood that Real President Florentino Perez believes Eriksen is a more 'realistic' target for the club given that his contract expires in the summer of 2020, coupled with Tottenham's business model that will likely see them sell, rather than losing a £100m+ asset for nothing in 18 months.

Barcelona had also previously held an interest in the player, but their interest has cooled following the performances of new signings Philippe Coutinho and Arthur, dispelling any thoughts the club had over signing a new midfielder.

Fears of Eriksen's departure amongst Spurs fans were heightened by Mauricio Pochettino's comments last Thursday, when the Argentine boss admitted he was 'unsure if he would sign a new deal at the club.'

The Dane has grown to be a superstar of world football following his £12m move from Ajax in 2013, when he was just 21 years old. His development at Spurs has been sensational, scoring 45 goals and providing another 55 from 189 appearances in the Premier League.

Although Eriksen would be a huge loss to any side in Europe, Tottenham's financial issues whilst moving into their new stadium may dictate their transfer dealings. Chairman Daniel Levy has installed a tight but successful operating budget and may be tempted into selling a player which would see a huge return on their £11.5m investment.