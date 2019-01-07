Vicente Iborra Leaves Leicester, Returns to Spain With Villarreal

Iborra endured an unsuccessful 18-month spell at Leicester City.

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Leicester City have confirmed that Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra has left the club to join Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, bringing an unsuccessful 18-month spell at the King Power Stadium to an end.

Iborra joined the Foxes from Sevilla, with whom he had won three Europa League trophies in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but an early injury saw him struggle to adapt in England.

He subsequently finished his first Premier League season with only 17 starts to his name and similarly failed to establish himself during the first half of 2018/19, falling even further out of favor with manager Claude Puel and making only three Premier League starts.

A Leicester statement read: "The Football Club would like to thank Vicente for his contribution over the past two seasons and wish him and his family the very best in the future."

Villarreal have already welcomed their new arrival after announcing that the player has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at El Madrigal until 2023.

For Iborra, the move marks a return to his home region in the Valencian community on Spain's east coast where he started his football career with club Levante.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)