West Ham's Andy Carroll Provides Update on Future Amid Rumours He Won't Be Offered New Deal

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has reiterated his desire to stay at the club amid talk he will not be offered a new deal by the club.

Carroll, who scored his first Hammers goal since April on Saturday, is out of contract in the summer although, West Ham do have the option to extend the deal by two years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Following Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham, in which Carroll netted in the dying embers, he told the media (via The Mirror) that he intends to fight for a new contract at the London Stadium:

"Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can’t really think about that every day. I’ve just got to play my football when I get the chance. I’ve got a two-year option at the end of the season so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve got to play a few more games like this one, get on when I when I get on and, like the manager says, I’ve got to impress him in the minutes he gives me.” He added.

The Big Man!!! pic.twitter.com/x4cFN6g6tc — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 5, 2019

Carroll also spoke of his 'desperation' to get on the scoresheet following a torrid eight months without a goal for the 30-year old, who has suffered from a succession of injuries.





“It has been a long time, I have worked hard and I was desperate to get a goal to be honest. I have been dreaming about it for a long time so it is nice to get one.”

The powerful forward has had a stop-start career at West Ham following his £15m move from Liverpool in 2013. He has made just 82 Premier League appearances in five-and-a-half seasons with the club, netting 24 times.

Andy Carroll says he wants to stay at West Ham but admits he is playing for his future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. #WHUFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 7, 2019

Rumoured to be on £100,000 per week, it is now or never for the Carroll to prove to Manuel Pellegrini he still has the ability and fitness to cut it in the top flight.