West Ham's Andy Carroll Provides Update on Future Amid Rumours He Won't Be Offered New Deal

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has reiterated his desire to stay at the club amid talk he will not be offered a new deal by the club.

Carroll, who scored his first Hammers goal since April on Saturday, is out of contract in the summer although, West Ham do have the option to extend the deal by two years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Following Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham, in which Carroll netted in the dying embers, he told the media (via The Mirror) that he intends to fight for a new contract at the London Stadium:

"Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can’t really think about that every day. I’ve just got to play my football when I get the chance. I’ve got a two-year option at the end of the season so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve got to play a few more games like this one, get on when I when I get on and, like the manager says, I’ve got to impress him in the minutes he gives me.” He added.

Carroll also spoke of his 'desperation' to get on the scoresheet following a torrid eight months without a goal for the 30-year old, who has suffered from a succession of injuries. 


“It has been a long time, I have worked hard and I was desperate to get a goal to be honest. I have been dreaming about it for a long time so it is nice to get one.”

The powerful forward has had a stop-start career at West Ham following his £15m move from Liverpool in 2013. He has made just 82 Premier League appearances in five-and-a-half seasons with the club, netting 24 times.

Rumoured to be on £100,000 per week, it is now or never for the Carroll to prove to Manuel Pellegrini he still has the ability and fitness to cut it in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)