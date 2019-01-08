Marco Silva 'Never Had Doubts' Over Lookman & Backs Youngster to Achieve Big Things at Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva already sees Ademola Lookman as an important player at Goodison Park, and believes the 21-year-old's quality will allow him to progress further.





Lookman signed for Everton from Charlton Athletic in January 2017. A lack of consistent first team appearances in his first year at Goodison Park led to him going on loan in January 2018 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 17/18 season.





He scored five goals and assisted four in 11 Bundesliga games while in Germany, and will be hoping to kick on and show similar form at Everton this season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“I never had any doubts about that [Lookman’s ability],” Silva told evertontv.

“From the first day I came in and started to work with our squad, I didn’t have any doubts about his quality, what he can achieve and what he can do playing in our shirt."

Silva was reflecting on Lookman's bright performance in the 2-1 FA Cup win against Lincoln City, in which the young Englishman scored his first goal of the season in the 12th minute and went on to complete the full 90 minutes after missing the previous four games.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Despite making 11 appearances so far in the Premier League this season, he has started just once and will be targeting more opportunities from the start in the future.

Silva is aware of the talent and potential the young winger has while he also acknowledges it's down to Everton to make the conditions perfect for him to fulfil his potential.

“It is up to us to work with him and give him all the conditions to grow," he added. “But I don’t doubt he will be an important player for us. He is already – but he will become more and more so in the future."





The manager's confidence in Lookman's ability is clear, and will be a massive benefit to the player looking forward.