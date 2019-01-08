Maurizio Sarri Piles Trophy Pressure on Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of Carabao Cup Semi

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has heaped further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the pair's upcoming meeting in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino is deep into his fifth season at Tottenham and, despite helping to turn the club from Europa League regulars into a team who beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, has yet to win any silverware in north London. 

Spurs have only made one final in his tenure, the Carabao Cup in 2015, which they lost to Chelsea - while losing a couple of FA Cup semi-finals along the way. 

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's semi-final first leg, Sarri said: "I agree he (Pochettino) has to win a trophy, I hope not this (one). Do I have to win one? I think it is the same of course but Pochettino is in Tottenham from four years ago and I am here from six months.

"I think that here in the first season it is really very difficult for everybody. For Pochettino, four years (without a trophy), for Jurgen Klopp, four years (without a trophy at Liverpool). It was really very hard in the first season also for Pep Guardiola (at Manchester City) so here it is really very difficult to build up a very good team - you need time."

Sarri himself is yet to win a trophy in his managerial career, having largely been in charge of relatively minor Italian teams before taking over at Napoli in 2015 - failing to break Juventus' hold over either Serie A or the Coppa Italia in that time. 

