Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Injury Update on Paul Pogba Ahead of Tottenham Game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic that Paul Pogba will return his fitness in time for Manchester United's crucial encounter with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

So far, Solskjaer has won all five of his fixtures since taking charge on an interim basis but has described the trip to Wembley to face Spurs as his first 'proper test'.

Pogba has been crucial in United's recent run of good form, and will be sorely missed if he fails to pass a fitness test ahead of the clash with Tottenham.

Pogba missed United's recent 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading due to a knock picked up against Newcastle last week, following a dangerous challenge by Jonjo Shelvey.

He has since joined up with the club's warm weather training camp in Dubai as he looks to return to full fitness ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

Talking of the subject, as reported in Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: "Paul has had his knock and has had a few days of treatment back home. Hopefully, we can get Paul on his feet during this week."





The French World Cup winner is not the only injury concern for the interim boss however. Solskjaer faces a shortage of options in defence for the meeting against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, with the latest news on Marcos Rojo suggesting that the defender is set to be sidelined for longer than first anticipated.

Talking about Rojo's injury, the Norwegian explained: "Marcos has gone back home because his injury is taking a bit longer than we thought."

Along with the Argentine being out, Solskjaer is unable to select Eric Bailly through suspension and, to make things worse, Chris Smalling has his own issues with a sore foot.