Arsenal Consider Offering Aaron Ramsey to Barcelona in Exchange for Wantaway Midfielder

Arsenal are keen to finalise a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and could offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

Ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, Ramsey can now begin negotiating with any interested clubs. Juventus are thought to be leading the race for the Welshman's signature, with some reports suggesting that they are keen to negotiate a deal to bring Ramsey to the club this January.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

News of this potential deal comes from the Evening Standard, who state that Arsenal are exploring all their options as they do not have the available transfer funds to pursue a traditional deal for Barcelona's Suarez.

Suarez, who is valued at £20m by his club, is said to be keen on making the move to the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal could offer Ramsey to Barcelona in exchange for the Spaniard.

However, there is no concrete interest in the Welshman from Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether they would be interested in this deal.

If Arsenal fail to secure this deal, they could entertain traditional offers for Ramsey during the winter transfer window. With Juventus reportedly keen on bringing Ramsey to the club as soon as possible, they could make a cash offer for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

They would also listen to offers from any interested clubs, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Inter all thought to be keen on signing Ramsey. If they receive a satisfactory offer, they would then be able to reinvest the funds in Suarez.

Despite his impending free agency, Ramsey has been a key part of Arsenal's side this season. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions, racking up three goals and six assists for Unai Emery's side.