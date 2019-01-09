Ernesto Valverde Issues Ultimatum to Barcelona Forward Over Contract Renewal Talks

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly told forward Munir that he will not play for the club again, with the 23-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Once tipped for stardom, Munir has struggled to make a consistent impact on first team. He has started just one league match all season and is said to have rejected the offer of a new deal, instead preferring to find a new club who can offer him regular game time.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Munir was omitted from Barcelona's last two matchday squads and, according to Marca, Valverde has informed Munir that he will not feature for the team ever again, telling the Spaniard: "I will not select you again."

With Munir set to leave the club at the end of the season, Valverde is believed to have told the forward that he will instead prefer players who feature in the club's long-term future.





However, Munir's agent Francisco Valdivieso has claimed that Valverde had already made his feelings towards his client clear. He told beIN Sports: "Before the game against Celta Vigo, Munir got a surprise from his coach.

"Having told the board that he might not renew, the coach then explained to him that he has to accommodate other players, even some from the academy, in the rotation. That week he also told him that he will not be included in a squad list until he decides to renew.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"Munir sees that so many promises on the part of the sporting department, and even from the coach, have not materialised on the pitch. He sees that he is a player they don't take into account.





"He is committed and knows that he has a contract with the club until June, one that he has to respect. There is no agreement [with any team], but there are many teams interested in him."