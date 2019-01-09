Liverpool & Dortmund Target Thorgan Hazard Admits He Could Move in Summer Amid Transfer Talk

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard has ruled out the possibility of leaving during the January transfer window, insisting that his focus remains with his current club at least until the end of the season when he will reassess his options.

The Belgium international is having a standout season in the league this year which has been catching the attention of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, as well as Bundesliga aficionado Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The 25-year-old, who is the younger brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, understands that he's at the centre of transfer speculation this season, but he insists that his "head is at Borussia" and will delay talks over his future until the summer.

"[Gladbach's sporting director] Max Eberl and I spoke before the winter break and I confirmed that the only important thing for me right now is that I can help our team here to be successful," Hazard told the club's official website.

"Max knows that my head is here at Borussia and I am fully concentrated on my job here. I am not considering a transfer right now.

"I cannot say what will happen after the end of this season. I may possibly extend my contract as I’m very happy here and family are also settled. Max and I will speak about this when it is the right time."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

If recent reports in Germany are to be believed then Hazard looks set to join Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, where he will come in as a direct replacement for soon-to-be Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.


However, Bayern Munich are also touting the Belgian winger, while Liverpool have also been linked with bringing Hazard back to the Premier League to act as an understudy to Mohamed Salah.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)