Matthijs de Ligt Rules Out January Exit & Insists He's Focused on Title Challenge With Ajax

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has ruled out the possibility of him leaving the Amsterdam Arena during the January transfer window, insisting that "everyone is needed" to mount a title challenge in the Eredivisie this season.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects on the continent and has been linked with moves to Europe's richest clubs for some time, most notably to the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League's two Manchester clubs.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But De Ligt insists that he wants to stay in Amsterdam at least until the end of the season, ruling out any possible move away from his boyhood club.


"It will not come from a departure during this [January transfer window]," de Ligt told Dutch outlet NOS. "No, the Ajax fans do not have to be afraid of it, we want to get the title and everyone is needed for that."

Many expect that De Ligt, along with coveted midfielder Frenkie de Jong, will eventually force their way out of Amsterdam as they continue to be coveted by Europe's biggest clubs.

Ajax's success in the Champions League this season, which saw them come up against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich during the group stages, has seen both de Ligt and de Jong's stock in the transfer market rise.

The Dutch giants eventually finished as the runners up in Group E but they were one of just five teams throughout the group stages who remained unbeaten. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ajax will face Real Madrid in the knockout stages whilst also juggling their Eredivisie title challenge and domestic KNVB Cup run.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)