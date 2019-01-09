Matthijs de Ligt Rules Out January Exit & Insists He's Focused on Title Challenge With Ajax

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has ruled out the possibility of him leaving the Amsterdam Arena during the January transfer window, insisting that "everyone is needed" to mount a title challenge in the Eredivisie this season.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects on the continent and has been linked with moves to Europe's richest clubs for some time, most notably to the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League's two Manchester clubs.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But De Ligt insists that he wants to stay in Amsterdam at least until the end of the season, ruling out any possible move away from his boyhood club.





"It will not come from a departure during this [January transfer window]," de Ligt told Dutch outlet NOS. "No, the Ajax fans do not have to be afraid of it, we want to get the title and everyone is needed for that."

Many expect that De Ligt, along with coveted midfielder Frenkie de Jong, will eventually force their way out of Amsterdam as they continue to be coveted by Europe's biggest clubs.

Ajax's success in the Champions League this season, which saw them come up against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich during the group stages, has seen both de Ligt and de Jong's stock in the transfer market rise.

The Dutch giants eventually finished as the runners up in Group E but they were one of just five teams throughout the group stages who remained unbeaten.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ajax will face Real Madrid in the knockout stages whilst also juggling their Eredivisie title challenge and domestic KNVB Cup run.