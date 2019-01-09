Real Madrid Confirm Thibaut Courtois Has a Suffered Hip Muscle Injury

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Real Madrid have confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a hip injury, handing an opportunity back to Keylor Navas, who was displaced as Los Blancos' number one following the Belgian's summer arrival from Chelsea.

Courtois is believed to have suffered a hip injury in training this week, with tests subsequently revealing the extent of the damage. Real have offered no estimated timeframe on his recovery, other than stating it will be 'monitored'.

Navas had been due to return to the Real lineup this week for Copa del Rey action against Leganes, but there may now be an opportunity to keep that place for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

The Costa Rican international won three Champions League titles in his four seasons as Real's starting goalkeeper after replacing Iker Casillas between the sticks, only to be benched this season after Real landed World Cup Golden Glove winner Courtois.

Navas played in Real's first two La Liga fixtures of the season back in August as a result of Courtois' prolonged involvement in the World Cup and delayed summer break, as well as initially retaining his place as the club's preferred Champions League goalkeeper.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Navas, who was briefly linked to Arsenal earlier this month until it was rumoured that he has bizarrely agreed to extend his contract at the Bernabeu, wasn't even given a look in as Real travelled to the FIFA Club World Cup in later December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)