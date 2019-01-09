Tottenham Confirm UCL Knockout Stage to Be Played at Wembley in New Stadium Update

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that at least five more games across all competitions will be played at Wembley this season following the most recent setbacks on their new stadium.

The north London outfit had been set to move into their new home at the start of the season, but critical safety concerns have seen their proposed switch delayed by months.

David Goddard/GettyImages

The latest setbacks will see Premier League matches against Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City all rearranged, as well as the club's Champions League knockout stage match against Borussia Dortmund.

On top of that, Tottenham confirmed in a statement on their official website that they will be forced to play a FA Cup game at Wembley should they get past Crystal Palace later this month and be given a home match in the fifth round draw, which is set to be played on the 16 or 17 February.

"I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience," chairman Daniel Levy said. "The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."

Spurs have confirmed that the three Premier League games which will no be played at Wembley have been given Catagory C pricing and that the stadium's capacity will be set at 51,000.