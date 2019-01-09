Toulouse President Slams Barcelona 'Arrogance' & Suggests Deal for Jean-Clair Todibo Is Not Done

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Toulouse president Olivier Sadran has openly criticised Barcelona's conduct in their pursuit of young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.


The La Liga giants have confirmed that the 19-year-old will join the club on a free transfer once his contract with Toulouse expires at the end of the season. Since the start of the current campaign, Todibo has established himself as one of the finest defensive prospects in Europe, and Barcelona beat the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the race for his signature.

However, in an interview with L'Equipe, Sandran suggested that the deal is not complete. He said: "If you call me to ask if Todibo is in Barcelona and if I released him, the answer is no.


"The player has been poorly advised. And Barca also haven't lived up to what they should. From a big club, it's not very gracious, even if -- legally -- they had the right to do it.

"They haven't behaved like a big club. And also, it's extraordinary: they declare the player will be with them in July, but I don't know anyone who knows what will happen in six months.

"Life can spring surprises on you, even the most uncomfortable ones. It shows their arrogance, it's to insult life to say what we will do." 

Todibo only joined Toulouse in 2016, leaving amateur side FC Les Lilas to join the Ligue 1 side. In just over two years, Todibo established himself as a first-team regular and as one of the club's most important players.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

His defensive instincts, physicality and passing ability have been on show all season following Todibo's Toulouse debut in August. Following a string of impressive performances, Todibo was the subject of reported interest from RealJuventus and Barcelona, and the Catalan giants quickly swooped to secure Todibo's long-term future.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Toulouse are only entitled to a fee of around €400,000, given the player's young age.

