Aaron Ramsey Agrees Bumper 5-Year Contract With Juventus Ahead of Free Summer Transfer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks to have finally sorted his future after reportedly agreeing a lucrative long-term contract with reigning Italian champions Juventus that will see him move to Italy on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It had already been well established that Ramsey would be leaving Arsenal upon the expiration of his contract in June, while Juventus were heavy favourites to sign him.

Now, reports from Sky Sports and The Guardian both claim that a move to Juve is agreed.

Sky details that Ramsey is set to undergo a medical on Sunday following Arsenal's Premier League clash with West Ham the day before. The deal is then expected to be finalised next week after Juve face AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Guardian, meanwhile, explains that Ramsey will earn a weekly wage of £140,000 in Turin, approximately £7.2m per season. That amount stands to make him the club's second highest earner behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, and ahead of Paulo Dybala.

It is said that both Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri and director Fabio Paratici are 'huge admirers' of Ramsey, meaning he is expected to command a starting place in a central midfield trio alongside existing stars Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi. His arrival could also see 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira leave the club.

The move to Italy will see Ramsey bring down the curtain on an 11-year Arsenal career that began in 2008 when he joined the Gunners from boyhood club Cardiff aged just 17.

The Welsh midfielder later overcame a career-threatening broken leg and has been an important Arsenal player since 2011. He enjoyed his best campaign in 2013/14 that ended with scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final at Wembley against Hull.