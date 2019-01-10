Everton Eyeing Deal for Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi After Valencia Loan Ends

Everton are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after Spanish club Valencia cut short the Belgian's loan spell at the club.

With Everton currently sitting 11th in the Premier League, manager Marco Silva may look towards the Chelsea outcast for some more firepower to help the Toffees towards a strong finish to the campaign.

Current strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse have proved to be far from prolific options this season, with Richarlison moved into a central role instead.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The striker's potential availability comes after Valencia sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed that the 25-year-old's season long loan at the club was to be terminated early.

Alemany said via the Telegraph: “Batshuayi's situation is very clear. We are negotiating the player's exit with various other clubs.

“I expect he will leave in the coming hours or days. The player knows he is leaving, we told him some weeks ago. We hope that, for his sake, this can be resolved as soon as possible. He is leaving and it's now a matter of negotiation.”

The Belgian striker has struggled to make an impact since moving to the Mestalla in the summer, only scoring one goal in 15 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Batshuayi's last match for Valencia came in their defeat against Spanish second tier side Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey, in which he was substituted at half time by Valencia manager Marcelino.

The Spanish manager also hinted of a potential exit for Batshuayi in a rather honest fashion during his post match interview after the Sporting Gijon defeat.

Marcelinho said: “I think we have to get in some strikers. I've clearly run out of patience with certain individuals."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Batshuayi joined parent club Chelsea in July 2016 for a fee of £33m and has made 53 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.