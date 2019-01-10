Police Issue Warrant for Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA as Sexual Assault Investigations Continue

Authorities in Las Vegas have issued a warrant to obtain the DNA of Cristiano Ronaldo as part of their continuing investigations into rape allegations made against the Portuguese footballer.

Police reopened the case in October after Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit alleging that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, and then paid her $375,000 to keep it secret.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the warrant has been issued because police want to see if Ronaldo's DNA matches that found on the dress which Ms. Mayorga wore that night. They have cited the source as a 'law enforcement official with knowledge of the case'.

The warrant has been sent to the court system in Italy, where Ronaldo plays his football with Juventus. His DNA will be collected in Italy and sent to the authorities in Las Vegas.





Ronaldo and his legal representatives have repeatedly denied the allegations.

"Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in 2009 in Las Vegas was consensual in nature," said attorney Peter Christiansen in October. Christiansen declined to comment on these new developments.

According to Ms. Mayorga's civil complaint, she met Ronaldo in the Rain nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort, before he invited her to a party in his penthouse suite, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

In an Instagram post last year, Ronaldo appeared to strenuously deny the allegations, writing: "No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news."





Under Nevada law, there is no statute of limitations on investigations or potential charges which may arise.