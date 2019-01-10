Rafael Camacho Move to Sporting CP Off After Jurgen Klopp 'Vetoes' Deal Amid Liverpool Injury Crisis

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho appears set to stay at Anfield, after Jurgen Klopp reportedly vetoed a loan move for the 18-year-old to Sporting CP.

The versatile full back has been promoted to Liverpool's first team set up this season and made his debut in the Reds' FA Cup third round defeat to Wolves.

It was reported that his senior debut would also be his last for the club, with Sporting CP set to take the starlet back to his native Portugal on a loan deal with option to buy.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

However, Record now report that Jurgen Klopp has stepped in to stop the move from happening, after being impressed by Camacho's display in the FA Cup.

The teenager played the entire game at right back, a position at which Liverpool require additional cover, given Nathaniel Clyne's loan move to Bournemouth and Joe Gomez's injury.

With Gomez unlikely to return before the end of the month at least, Klopp is keen not to lose more squad options as Liverpool face a key period which will test their mettle in the Premier League title race.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

In addition to his outing against Wolves, Camacho - who joined Liverpool from Manchester City's academy - made the bench for Liverpool's win over Manchester United last month.

While Gomez is joined in the Liverpool treatment room by defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, Klopp has been adamant that he does not need new recruits in January.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he rejected any notion that he will dip into the market for a new defender to compensate for temporary squad thinness.

He said: “The only country that asks a question like this is England. Everything is sorted with buying players.

“We have four centre-halves. Three, maybe, two-and-a-half are injured so we’ll have to try and come through in the moment.

“We need them back but you cannot buy a fifth centre half and say ‘so you play two weeks and after that the others come in.’”

Camacho could feature again for Liverpool this weekend as Klopp's side travel south to face Brighton on Saturday 12 January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)