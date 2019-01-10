Raheem Sterling Writes Brilliant Letter to Young Manchester City Fan Who Suffered Racial Abuse

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

Raheem Sterling has written a heartfelt letter to a young Manchester City supporter who was the target of racial abuse, encouraging him to 'be proud of who you are'.

Sterling wrote the letter after the boy's grandmother revealed that he had been having a tough time because of the prejudice he was subjected to.

"Dear Ethan, I have recently been told from your loving Nanna Sue about the tough time you are having with racial abuse," wrote Sterling, quoted by BBC Sport.

"Stand tall, don't let them take away your courage. You are strong and very brave and your nanna is also very proud of you. Keep being you kid."

Sterling has been the target of racial abuse throughout his career and last month Chelsea suspended four supporters who abused the Manchester City winger during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

In a response on social media, Sterling shone a light on the ways in which the media portrays young footballers of different races, claiming that British newspapers 'fuel racism' through their coverage.

"For all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance," he said in December, as quoted by Sky Sports.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Sterling ended his letter to the young fan by encouraging him to speak up, and included a sign photograph of himself.

"Remember speaking up doesn't always make life easy, but easy never changed anything," he wrote.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)