Troy Deeney Charged by FA for Comments Made About Referee After 3-3 Bournemouth Draw

Watford striker Troy Deeney has been charged by the FA for comments made about referee David Coote after the club's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth earlier in January.

Deeney said Coote "bottled" some decisions during the frantic match at Dean Court and has now been charged.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

A tweet from FA Spokesperson reads: "Troy Deeney has been charged following post-match media comments he made about the appointed match referee for Watford’s game against Bournemouth on 2 January 2019.





"He has until 18:00 on 15 January 2019 to respond to the charge."

— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 10, 2019

After the game, Deeney admitted his frustration with a handful of decisions, much to the surprise of Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, who was alongside the Englishman during a post match interview.





Deeney said: "'I think the referee, to be fair, bottled it on a few occasions. There's a handball right at the end. I'm not one to hammer refs, but he bottled it on a few occasions today.

Ryan Fraser's face during this interview 😂#MOTD pic.twitter.com/KQKSOtdrHb — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2019

"We'll both look at it as both teams should have had a player sent off, bad defending."