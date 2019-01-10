West Ham Release Official Club Statement Confirming Marko Arnautovic Is 'Not for Sale'

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

West Ham have responded to claims that Marko Arnautovic wants to leave the club by releasing a sternly worded statement insisting he is not for sale.

The 28-year-old has reportedly been unsettled at the London Stadium by reported interest in China, with his Shanghai SIPG believed to be the club behind a £35m offer.

The Hammers have absolutely no interest in selling their prized asset, despite Arnautovic's brother telling talkSPORT that the Austrian wants to leave the club in order to further his ambitions and challenge for titles.

In response, the club issued a short, and rather blunt, tweet insisting that they expect Arnautovic to honour the contract he has with the club.

Earlier in the day, manager Manuel Pellegrini played down rumours of an exit for Arnautovic - telling his pre-match press conference before the weekend game against Arsenal that rumours  of an exit are wide of the mark.

As quoted by West Ham's official website, Pellegrini said: "They are rumours. We know Marko is a very good player so maybe a lot of clubs will want him to play for their team but at the moment he is a West Ham player and we want to keep him. 

"I think Marko and all the other players involved in rumours have their heads here and want to continue playing the way they are doing so far. I am sure his head will be in the game against Arsenal and it will not affect his performance."

Arnautovic has been in fine form for West Ham this season, scoring seven Premier League goals and leading the line with great energy and panache. His performances have helped West Ham drag themselves into contention for a seventh place finish, despite a couple of injury niggles disrupting his campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Overall, he has been a revelation at the club since his arrival from Stoke in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around £20m - seamlessly transitioning from a left-winger to become the club's talismanic striker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)