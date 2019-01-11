Bologna hosts Juventus in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Saturday. Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the Round of 16 seeking its fifth-straight Coppa Italia Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. sit atop the Serie A standings at 17–0–2, nine points ahead of Napoli. Juventus earned a bye in the first stage of the Coppa Italia.

Bologna sits 18th in Serie A. The club won a pair of matches in the Coppa Italia to reach the Round of 16. Bologna defeated Padova 2-0 on Aug. 12 and Crotone on Dec. 4.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

