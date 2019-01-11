How to Watch Bologna vs Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bologna face Juventus in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 12.

By Michael Shapiro
January 11, 2019

Bologna hosts Juventus in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Saturday. Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the Round of 16 seeking its fifth-straight Coppa Italia Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. sit atop the Serie A standings at 17–0–2, nine points ahead of Napoli. Juventus earned a bye in the first stage of the Coppa Italia. 

Bologna sits 18th in Serie A. The club won a pair of matches in the Coppa Italia to reach the Round of 16. Bologna defeated Padova 2-0 on Aug. 12 and Crotone on Dec. 4.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Double Bogey (+2)