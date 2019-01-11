Chelsea Reject Barcelona's Cash-Plus-Player Bid for Brazilian Winger Willian

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Chelsea are reported to have rejected Barcelona's renewed bid for forward Willian, on the basis that they want to strengthen their squad - not weaken it - in the January window. 

The Blues have been under something of a siege of bids since the window opened last week, with Bayern Munich seemingly hell-bent on landing youth prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi, before Barcelona's interest in Willian came back to the surface in recent days. 

Such was their renewed interest in the Brazilian - who they were thought to be close to signing in the summer - that reports of a £50m-valued bid for the 30-year-old soon emerged, with winger Malcom also being thrown in as a makeweight.

In the latest update to the story, however, it would seem Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are not interested in negotiations, and have rejected the bid outright, according to the Telegraph.

It's thought that Chelsea are keen to strengthen their side this month - with reports linking them to Gonzalo Higuain, Callum Wilson and Nicolo Barella since the start of January - and do not see a Malcom plus cash bid for Willian as a means of doing that. 

They see Willian as a key member of the squad, and value him higher than the bid tabled by Barca - thought to be Malcom plus cash taking it to the value of £50m.

Reading between the lines, it seems the Blues don't see Malcom as an adequate replacement for Willian, who will be 31 this year. That's perhaps understandable, given that he's barely featured in the league this season. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Poor form and a couple of minor injury issues have equated to just one La Liga start, in fact, with squad rotation and the Copa del Rey giving him the other three he's managed in competitions. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)