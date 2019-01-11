Derby Confirm Leeds Employee 'Acting Suspiciously' Outside Training Ground Ahead of EFL Clash

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Derby County have confirmed, via an official statement, that a man found to be acting suspiciously outside the club's training centre on Thursday morning was in fact a member of Leeds United's footballing staff. 

The two clubs are due to take each other in a crucial Championship fixture on Friday night at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are currently top of the table with 51 points, though only eight points separate them from Frank Lampard's side in the final play-off spot of sixth. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

And, astonishingly, as detailed by Derby themselves in a club statement, the Rams were forced to call the local authorities on Thursday morning, when they found a suspicious individual sniffing around their training ground. 

They explain: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that officers from the Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the Derby County Training Centre at around 11:20am on Thursday 10th January 2019 following reports of a man acting suspiciously outside the premises.

"It has since been confirmed to Derby County that the individual concerned is an employee of the footballing staff at Leeds United Football Club.

"The club is now in discussion with Leeds United club officials in relation to this incident.

"At this time no further comment will be made."

In an early contender for story of the year, it has earned comparisons with the infamous tales of Don Revie, a Leeds United legend, who used to send assistants off to compile dossiers for their upcoming opponents. 

As of yet, the identity of this intruder remains unknown, as do the ramifications of the incident ahead of Friday night's mammoth fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)