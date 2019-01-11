Everton vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Premier League action returns this weekend as Everton take on fellow mid table side Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva's outfit have endured a largely inconsistent campaign so far having previously lost two on the spin to Brighton and Leicester City without scoring.



We'll be in ⚪ at Goodison Park on Sunday. #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/fyM5lsVg98 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 10, 2019

Meanwhile, despite a tough run of results, Eddie Howe's Cherries have proven to be one of the surprises of the season and sit just below their opponents on goal difference in a healthy 12th position.

Suffering losses last time out, both will be aiming to return to winning ways in this traditionally hot contested affair.

Here's 90min's breakdown of Sunday's clash.

Where To Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 13 January What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News







Silva has a near fully fit squad for the visit of Bournemouth, with midfielder James McCarthy the only injury concern. The 28-year-old has been out since January 2018 after suffering a double leg break.



Three players will have late injury checks before #EVEBOU...



🔺 Callum Wilson

🔺 Joshua King

🔺 Ryan Fraser



The latest fitness news 👇#afcb 🍒https://t.co/pPoFJuB34s — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 11, 2019

Bournemouth are sweating the fitness of attacking trio Callum Wilson, Josh King and Ryan Fraser, whilst new signings Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne are pushing for a start.

Meanwhile, defender Simon Francis is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage in their boxing day loss at Tottenham.



Predicted Lineups





Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Coleman; Gueye, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin. Bournemouth Begovic; Clyne, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, Fraser; King, Wilson.

Head to Head Record

Since Bournemouth's promotion to the top flight in 2015, this fixture has produced a remarkable 29 goals in just seven encounters.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

August's reverse fixture saw two red cards and four goals shared as the Cherries fought back from a two goal deficit through King and Nathan Ake to earn a point.



Recent Form

After an eighth place finish under manager Sam Allardyce that eventually saw the former Everton boss sacked, a few eyebrows have been raised so far this campaign.

Having won seven of the 21 games, Silva's side have shown glimpses of brilliance, whilst also demonstrating their defensive weakness - notably conceding six on home soil to Tottenham. If the Toffees are to avoid a lowly finish, they must tighten up in a side that's gone eight without a clean sheet.



On the contrary, the Cherries have certainly earned their fair share of plaudits this term in their fourth season in the top flight. Collecting 27 points so far, Howe's side currently on course for their highest points tally - achieved in 2016-17 when they finished in a lofty ninth.





Keeping hold of Wilson could be pivotal to their aspirations of a top 10 finish. The striker has been involved in 14 goals (nine goals, five assists) and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.



Here's how each side has faired in their last five fixtures:

Everton Bournemouth Everton 2-1 Lincoln (05/01) Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton (05/01) Everton 0-1 Leicester City (01/01) Bournemouth 3-3 Watford (02/01) Brighton 1-0 Everton (29/12) Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth (30/12) Burnley 1-5 Everton (26/12) Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth (26/12) Everton 2-6 Tottenham (23/12) Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton (22/12)

Prediction







Despite an indifferent Everton campaign thus far, their home record has proved is impressive against their opponents - who have tasted defeat on each of the last three occasions to Merseyside.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Deadlocked on 27 points, this fixture makes for an enticing reading ahead of a crucial period in

their respective campaigns. This is likely to be a tight affair on Sunday.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

