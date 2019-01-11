Juan Mata Unsure on Man Utd Future After Entering Final Months of Current Contract

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has admitted he doesn't know where his long-term future lies ahead of the expiry of his contract in the summer, but says he is remaining calm and focusing on his current form for the time being. 

Mata has been in and out of the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, and there are growing fears that he could depart the club in the summer, as he is free to open negotiations ahead of a free transfer move from this month. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

When asked about the possibility, he said he is remaining calm and keeping his options open., while discussing a potential return to La Liga, after he left Valencia for Chelsea in 2011.

"I do not know, I have been in England for a while, in a league where I feel very well and in which I am well adapted," he told AS

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It is true that sometimes you miss your home, your family, your friends, but I do not know if in the near future I will return to Spain.

"I'm calm, I'm in a fantastic club like Manchester United, one of the most important clubs in the world. My mentality has to be short-term and from there do it well."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United face Tottenham away at the weekend in Solskjaer's biggest test as boss to date, as they look to further bridge the six point gap between themselves and the top four. 

