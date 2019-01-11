Man Utd Hierarchy 'Keeping Open Mind on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' Hire Ahead of Pochettino Encounter

Manchester United are reportedly open to sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager, but still consider Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their top target.

Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his fledgling career as United's caretaker boss, when he leads the Red Devils out against Spurs, and the man favourite to succeed him full-time, Pochettino.



The Norwegian has enjoyed a spectacular run of games since taking over from Jose Mourinho last month, with five wins from five games.

The Daily Mirror reports that United's players have bonded with Solskjaer incredibly quickly in his three weeks in charge at Old Trafford, with many now wanting the club's former striker to get the job on a permanent basis.

The report adds that whilst Pochettino remains the favoured candidate for the long-term, Solskjaer's understanding and connection with both the club and the fans are being seriously considered.

Ahead of United's clash with Spurs at Wembley on Sunday, Solskjaer was quick to praise his opposite number and acknowledged that the rumours linking Pochettino with the Old Trafford job was there 'for a reason'.

He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail ): "He's done a very good job. The speculation is there for a reason because he's done well, but it's not my job to rate different managers. My focus is on me and my team."



After confirming France World Cup winner Paul Pogba was fit to play at the weekend, Solskjaer revealed his thoughts on the pivotal Premier League game for his side.





The United boss added: "Every single game you get tested, but this is against a top, top side. If we want to go closer and get past them, we need a good performance and a good result.

"You always adapt to any opponent. They are one of best in the league so we have to be aware of their strengths. But we need to attack teams, that is our strength – going forward, attacking. We have to."