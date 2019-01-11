Man Utd's January Record Suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Will Continue Winning Start Against Tottenham

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will set a club record on Sunday if he can find a way to beat high flying Tottenham at Wembley to record a sixth consecutive win in all competitions since being appointed shortly before Christmas.

Solskjaer is already level on five straight wins with legendary former boss Sir Matt Busby, who won each of his first five games in charge back in 1946, but the Norwegian, who has restored a feel good factor to the club, will be out in front on his own if he extends that run this weekend.

What's more, United's January record suggests he has an excellent chance.

Research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that United have cumulatively amassed 216 points during the month of January since the Premier League era began in the 1992/93 campaign.

That is 32 points more than the next best, which is Chelsea on 184. Arsenal have 175, Liverpool have 166 and Manchester City, who were not competing at the top until 2010, have 159.

It has usually been outside of the top flight, but Cardiff have an excellent record in January fixtures, taking 173 points over the last 26 years. Similarly, Bournemouth, Huddersfield (both 157) and Brighton (150) have all performed better in January in recent times than more typical Premier League sides like Everton (143), Newcastle (149) and even Tottenham (147).

Spurs are 10 points ahead of United in the Premier League table and won 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August, but will traditional January form have a part to play in this one?

Cumulative January Points for Every Current Premier League Club Since 1992/93:

Club January Points Goals Conceded
Manchester United  216 176 71
Chelsea 184 177 98
Arsenal 175 176 89
Cardiff City 173 158 137
Liverpool 166 152 90
Manchester City 159 141 100
Bournemouth 157 169 160
Huddersfield Town 157 144 140
Brighton & Hove Albion 150 120 123
Fulham 149 143 138
Newcastle United 149 142 118
Wolverhampton Wanderers 149 127 114
Leicester City 147 124 115
Tottenham Hotspur 147 139 111
Southampton 146 123 110
Everton 143 126 116
Burnley 128 118 112
West Ham United 122 119 161
Crystal Palace 119 112 135
Watford 112 135 159

Points not necessarily obtained in the Premier League if clubs have played in lower divisions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)