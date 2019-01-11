Man Utd's January Record Suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Will Continue Winning Start Against Tottenham

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will set a club record on Sunday if he can find a way to beat high flying Tottenham at Wembley to record a sixth consecutive win in all competitions since being appointed shortly before Christmas.

Solskjaer is already level on five straight wins with legendary former boss Sir Matt Busby, who won each of his first five games in charge back in 1946, but the Norwegian, who has restored a feel good factor to the club, will be out in front on his own if he extends that run this weekend.

What's more, United's January record suggests he has an excellent chance.

Research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that United have cumulatively amassed 216 points during the month of January since the Premier League era began in the 1992/93 campaign.

That is 32 points more than the next best, which is Chelsea on 184. Arsenal have 175, Liverpool have 166 and Manchester City, who were not competing at the top until 2010, have 159.

It has usually been outside of the top flight, but Cardiff have an excellent record in January fixtures, taking 173 points over the last 26 years. Similarly, Bournemouth, Huddersfield (both 157) and Brighton (150) have all performed better in January in recent times than more typical Premier League sides like Everton (143), Newcastle (149) and even Tottenham (147).

Spurs are 10 points ahead of United in the Premier League table and won 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August, but will traditional January form have a part to play in this one?

Cumulative January Points for Every Current Premier League Club Since 1992/93:

Club January Points Goals Conceded Manchester United 216 176 71 Chelsea 184 177 98 Arsenal 175 176 89 Cardiff City 173 158 137 Liverpool 166 152 90 Manchester City 159 141 100 Bournemouth 157 169 160 Huddersfield Town 157 144 140 Brighton & Hove Albion 150 120 123 Fulham 149 143 138 Newcastle United 149 142 118 Wolverhampton Wanderers 149 127 114 Leicester City 147 124 115 Tottenham Hotspur 147 139 111 Southampton 146 123 110 Everton 143 126 116 Burnley 128 118 112 West Ham United 122 119 161 Crystal Palace 119 112 135 Watford 112 135 159

Points not necessarily obtained in the Premier League if clubs have played in lower divisions.