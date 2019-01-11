Mauricio Pochettino Reveals He Trusts Christian Eriksen Like His Dog as Contract Talks Rumble On

Mauricio Pochettino has given Tottenham fans a fresh update on the latest Christian Eriksen contract news....by comparing the trequartista to his dog...

The Spurs boss suggested that Eriksen could sign 'next week' or in 'six months' but ultimately it was more important for the club to give him enough space and time to make his own decision.

He also went on to discuss the fitness of Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen, and details of the club's new stadium.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The news comes from Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold, who tweeted a series of quotes including the statement about the talented Dutch midfielder whose contract is up in June 2020

The quote read as such: "Maybe [Eriksen will] sign next week or in six months, or the club & him having different challenges and dreams. He's a very special person. You need to give freedom, like on the pitch, can't put him in the box. Like my dog, when you go in the park, you have to give freedom & trust."

Pochettino was then quoted discussing the fitness of two first team players ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United:

"I don't believe Mousa, still not match fit. He's training with the group, but not match fit. Vertonghen I need to assess because we have plenty of centre-backs. He's in the same position as Mousa. See if we have a space in the starting XI, bench or not."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He also talked about how keen his is to move into Tottenham's new stadium as soon as possible, saying:

"To move to our new stadium will be massive, massive for our fans. I cannot wait to move. I told Daniel, he always listens and arrives in my office and says 'do you know what will be good, to move there or not?'. I said 200% we have to move there as soon as."